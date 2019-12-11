|
Paul Anthony O'Connor, 85, of Genoa, Illinois, previously of Calumet City, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony, Rockford. Born January 18, 1934, in Chicago, the son of Joseph and Florence (Donohoe) O'Connor. Paul married Evelyn Jezior on September 10, 1963, in Chicago; Evelyn predeceased him in July 2006. A veteran of the US Army Signal Corps, Paul had attended Maryville Academy in Des Plaines, graduating in the Class of 1953. He was a huge sports fan, especially the Cubs and Bears, and loved college football, especially Notre Dame. Paul was a devoted grandfather. He had worked as an international export analyst for International Harvester/Navistar International for 29 years.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Barb (Dave) Bensinger of Genoa; grandchildren, Sean Bensinger and Kira (David Rodabaugh) Bensinger; siblings, Mary DePaul, Theresa Cuccinotto, Mike (Helen) O'Connor and Helen O' Connor; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Joe, Jim, Tom, Margaret, Florence and Catherine O'Connor.
The Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 340 South Stott St., Genoa, following visitation beginning at 10 a.m. A visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa. A memorial mass also will be held at a later date at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60016. The family extends special thanks to the neuro-trauma team at OSF St. Anthony. Memorials can be made to Catholic charities. Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-784-2518. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
