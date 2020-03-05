|
Paul Arthur Gember of Midlothian, Illinois passed away suddenly at the age of 55, on February 27, 2020. He was a beloved son, sweetheart, step-Dad, brother, uncle and friend.
Visitation, Saturday, March 7, 2020, 2:00PM to 8:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois where a 4:00PM Service and Time of Remembrance will be held. Cremation rites to be accorded. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020