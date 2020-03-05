Home

Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
Paul Arthur Gember

Paul Arthur Gember
Paul Arthur Gember of Midlothian, Illinois passed away suddenly at the age of 55, on February 27, 2020. He was a beloved son, sweetheart, step-Dad, brother, uncle and friend.

Visitation, Saturday, March 7, 2020, 2:00PM to 8:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois where a 4:00PM Service and Time of Remembrance will be held. Cremation rites to be accorded. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020
