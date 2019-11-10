Home

Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
262-279-5933
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
701 N. Lake Ave.
Twin Lakes, WI
Inurnment
Following Services
St. John's Cemetery Columbarium
Paul Bendix Obituary
Bendix, Paul G. 95 passed away November 3, 2019. Loving Husband of the late Joan Kelly Bendix. Father of Joe (Lynn) Bendix, Barbara Bendix, Paul J. Bendix and Donna (John) Wolf. Grandfather to Brian, Jim

(Melissa), Jenny (Ross), Derek, Bianca, John, Dan. Great Grandfather to Brooke, Jimmy, Haley Joan, Calvin, Nolan, Hayden and Liam. Paul lived a full life, and will be greatly missed by many.

Funeral Mass Nov. 16, 2019 11:00AM St. John's Catholic Church 701 N.

Lake Ave. Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation Nov. 16, 2019 9:30AM-10:30AM Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home

620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Inurnment with Military Honors St. Johns Cemetery Columbarium

Following mass. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
