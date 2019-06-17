Home

The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Healy Chapel
370 Division Drive
Sugar Grove, IL
Paul Bixley Ellison Obituary
Paul Bixley Ellison "Bix", passed away on June 4, 2019 in Aurora, Illinois at McAuley Manor. Bix was born in Chicago, Illinois to proud parents, Paul Vernon Ellison and Constance 'Connie' Geneva Ferguson-Ellison on August 19, 1955.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Grandparents, Geneva and Sydney Ferguson, Cassandra and Claude Ellison; Aunt Dorothy; Uncle Estes 'Speed' Ballard and Cousin, Robert James Beauchamp.

Paul is survived in life by his Sons, Paul Justin Ellison, Derek Ian Ellison; their Mother, Christine Sindelar; Aunt Valerie Jo (Christopher) Cryder, Aunt Sharon Fender; close Cousin, Timothy (Rita) Beauchamp and many other beloved family and friends.

He was known for his enthusiasm of the sciences including Chemistry, Ichthyology and Astronomy. Paul had an affinity for Rock and Roll, Equine studies, and anything with an engine. His accomplishments and lively antics will provide cherished memories to those who loved him and he will be missed dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1 PM – 4 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, Illinois 60554.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330.

Ellison , Paul Bixley 'Bix'

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019
