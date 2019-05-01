|
Paul B. Bouman, age 100, of Oak Park; beloved husband of the late Victoria nee Bartling; loving father of Stephen (Janet), John (Robin Schirmer), Helene (Charles) Debelak, Mark (Mary Jane Keitel) and Janet (Randy) Peterson; cherished grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 21. Paul was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters. For generations Paul was a Lutheran Church musician, teacher, and mentor. He composed and published over 100 choral and organ works. In 1971 he cofounded the Bach Cantata Vespers Series at Grace Lutheran Church, River Forest. He graduated from Concordia Teachers College, River Forest, and received his M.Mus. from Northwestern University. Paul also received Honorary Doctorates from Christ Seminary-Seminex in St. Louis, MO and Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, IN. Memorial visitation Friday 3 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Visitation also Saturday 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m, followed by Service at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division St., River Forest. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Lutheran Church and/or its Bach Cantata Vespers series (graceriverforest.org/giving/) or Paul's other favorite charity: Jeremiah Community Renewal Corporation c/o Grace Lutheran Church. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com.
