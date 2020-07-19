Paul Brown was born April 26, 1934 in New Haven, Connecticut. After suffering a debilitating stroke on Memorial Day, he passed away peacefully with his family in attendance July 2, 2020 at JourneyCare in his hometown of Barrington.As a young boy, his days started very early with several bus rides to cross New Haven to attend Hopkins School - one of the oldest private schools in the United States where he learned the principles that became the foundation for a successful military career and a happy life. Paul was a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, having faithfully served his country for more than 31 years. He was an active member of the Barrington VFW and through the USO, an enthusiastic supporter of active duty troops serving abroad. Paul is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maxine; son, Scott Brown; daughter in law, Katharine Brown; son in law, Rich Sirovatka; and grandchildren, Noah and Sophia Brown. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Bevin Brown Sirovatka. Paul was an extraordinary friend to many with his positive attitude, his many varied interests and his unique life experiences. He entertained all with his stories, jokes and a broad range of knowledge. So many, many people from all walks of life will truly miss him! Paul's ashes will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.Please visit www.davenportfamily.com
