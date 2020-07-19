1/1
Paul Brown
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Brown was born April 26, 1934 in New Haven, Connecticut. After suffering a debilitating stroke on Memorial Day, he passed away peacefully with his family in attendance July 2, 2020 at JourneyCare in his hometown of Barrington.As a young boy, his days started very early with several bus rides to cross New Haven to attend Hopkins School - one of the oldest private schools in the United States where he learned the principles that became the foundation for a successful military career and a happy life. Paul was a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, having faithfully served his country for more than 31 years. He was an active member of the Barrington VFW and through the USO, an enthusiastic supporter of active duty troops serving abroad. Paul is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maxine; son, Scott Brown; daughter in law, Katharine Brown; son in law, Rich Sirovatka; and grandchildren, Noah and Sophia Brown. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Bevin Brown Sirovatka. Paul was an extraordinary friend to many with his positive attitude, his many varied interests and his unique life experiences. He entertained all with his stories, jokes and a broad range of knowledge. So many, many people from all walks of life will truly miss him! Paul's ashes will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved