Paul Brown was born April 26, 1934 in New Haven, Connecticut. After suffering a debilitating stroke on Memorial Day, he passed away peacefully with his family in attendance July 2, 2020 at JourneyCare in Barrington IL. As a young boy, his days started very early with several bus rides across New Haven to attend Hopkins School - one of the oldest private schools in the United States where he learned the principles that became the foundation for a successful military career and a happy life. Paul was a United States Air Force Colonel faithfully serving his country for more than 31 years. As a world traveler he was stationed in Texas, Massachusetts, California, Alaska, Ohio and Germany, with some extended stays in Thailand, Okinawa, Indonesia, Hawaii and the Aleutian Islands.After his retirement from the Air Force he accepted a position in Barrington, IL with Recon Optical, bought his first home ever and settled his family in Lake Barrington. Fourteen years later he retired again only to go to work at his favorite nearby golf course Stonehenge, where he was a long time member. A great, fun job for him - greeting people, checking them in, manning the register, pairing them up as needed and sending them off to play with lots of jovial socializing. As an active member of the Barrington VFW, he participated in local service events by wearing his Air Force uniform and carrying the American flag in the Memorial Day Parade for the last 30 years, by marching in the 4th of July parade and by serving in the honor guard at local funerals for veterans. Through the USO, he was an enthusiastic supporter of active duty troops serving abroad. Paul is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maxine; son, Scott Brown; daughter in law, Katharine Brown; son in law, Rich Sirovatka; and grandchildren, Noah and Sophia Brown. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Bevin Brown Sirovatka. Paul was an extraordinary friend to many with his positive attitude, his many varied interests and his unique life experiences. Some of his favorite hobbies included golfing, having early morning coffee with local friends, reading three newspapers daily, emailing to keep in touch with friends afar, tending his garden and landscaping, driving on road trips, visiting casinos, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was quite proud of being so active and independent at 86 years of age before the stroke. He was a man so full of life - thought by many to be almost invincible - strong, determined, and in control. So many, many friends from all walks of life will truly miss him! Paul's ashes will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. A memorial service will be planned for next year. To send condolences you may visit www.davenportfamily.com
or www.lifeweb360.com/paul-brown