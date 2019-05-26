|
Paul C. Riedl, age 76, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband for 54 years to Andrea, nee Krzystofiak. Loving father of Denise Riedl and Paul S. (Karrie) Riedl. Cherished grandfather of Randi Marie Brush, Tyler Dennis Lanz and Paul Jacob Riedl. Dearest brother of the late Gwen (the late Casimir) Sumidlowski. Dear uncle of Sherry (Gary) Burton and Daniel Sumidlowski. Long-time member of Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Orland Memorial Post #111. Retired Quality Control at Navistar. Proud UAW member. Visitation Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 9:15 a.m. from Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to St. Julie Billiart Church, 7399 W. 159th St., Tinley Park, IL. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019