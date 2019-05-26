Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Riedl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul C. Riedl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul C. Riedl Obituary
Paul C. Riedl, age 76, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband for 54 years to Andrea, nee Krzystofiak. Loving father of Denise Riedl and Paul S. (Karrie) Riedl. Cherished grandfather of Randi Marie Brush, Tyler Dennis Lanz and Paul Jacob Riedl. Dearest brother of the late Gwen (the late Casimir) Sumidlowski. Dear uncle of Sherry (Gary) Burton and Daniel Sumidlowski. Long-time member of Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Orland Memorial Post #111. Retired Quality Control at Navistar. Proud UAW member. Visitation Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 9:15 a.m. from Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to St. Julie Billiart Church, 7399 W. 159th St., Tinley Park, IL. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now