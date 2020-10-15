1/1
Paul Cardon
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Paul Cardon passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from coronavirus. He was 68. Born in Chicago on February 25,1952, to Georgia and Allan Cardon, Paul graduated from Roosevelt High School in Chicago before fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming a police officer. He spent more than 30 years on the Chicago police force receiving numerous commendations before retiring at age 53. He continued to work in roles protecting others including at O'Hare Airport and at a local synagogue. He is survived by his mother, Georgia Cardon, his sister Connie (Joe) Brabec, and nieces Kelly Brabec and Stephanie (Daniel) Brabec Guzman, all of North Carolina. He is also survived by numerous cousins and their children who affectionately referred to him as Uncle Paul. He was preceded in death by his father. Visitation Monday October 19, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, www.cpdmemorial.org, would be appreciated. Funeral Information (847) 255-7800 or

www.friedrichsfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
