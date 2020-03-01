Home

Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM

Paul Carl Fulsang


1956 - 2020
Paul Carl Fulsang Obituary
Paul Carl Fulsang, 63, of Anchorage, AK, passed away suddenly on Feb.16, 2020. Loving and supportive father of Neil (Mikala) Fulsang of Vicenza, Italy; Joel (Brittney) Fulsang of Wasilla, Alaska; devoted grandfather of Madelyn, Logan, and Rowan. Paul was the son of the late Larry and Marian Fulsang; dear brother of Barbara (late Mark) Layer, Jill (late Bob) Heenan, Dawn (Steve) Pelletier, Maria (Frank) Hutchinson; and the uncle of 3 nieces and 7 nephews. Above all, Paul was "Dad" to Neil and Joel, the pride and joy of his life. Paul was a graduate of Bloom High school (74') and the University of Oklahoma. Paul worked for United Airlines for over 25 years, and owned several small businesses over the years, culminating with a successful real-estate business he managed and operated. In life, Paul was a stranger to none, and his many friends loved his cooking and companionship. He had a lifelong love of travel, particularly to his favorite place - Pentwater, Michigan. His uplifting personality, overwhelming optimism, entrepreneurial spirit, and even his stubbornness will be missed by all. Memorial Visitation will be on March 7th from at 11:00 a.m. until the celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America or to the to honor Paul. For info visit heartlandmemorial.com or call Heartland Memorial Center 708-444-2266.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
