1/
Paul Chen
1950 - 2020
Paul Chen of Chicago passed away on November 3, 2020. Born in Hong Kong on August 27, 1950, Paul came to the US in 1969 to attend the Illinois Institute of Technology, graduating in 1972. Paul was able to spend much of the end of his life in the comfort of home with caring, generous friends and loved ones. He is survived by his son Aaron and sister Irene. A memorial reception for Paul will be held on Monday, November 16, from 3 to 8 PM at Drake & Son Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
