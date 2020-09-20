Paul Wathen Cox lost his battle with glioblastoma brain cancer on September 17, 2020. He was born in Ashland, Kentucky on October 30, 1940. His parents were the late Byrd W. and Miriam J. Cox of Paintsville, KY. Paul is survived by his wife Debra Leviton Cox and his twin sons, Benjamin F. and Samuel P. Cox. His brother Andrew B. Cox (Dianne Blanford) survives him. Another brother, David W. Cox, died before Paul was born. Paul was the beloved son-in-law of Poppy and Gravey. He leaves behind sister-in-law Wendy (David) Peck and brother-in-law Steven Leviton. He was a cherished uncle of many: Neal (Samantha) Cox, Jessica (Alex) Torres, Josh (Emily) Peck, Ryan(Jen) Leviton, Sarah (Danny) Burdeen, Aaron Peck, Taylor (Phil) Tenca, and the late Zach Leviton. He is leaves behind great-nephews Drew and Ryan Cox, Aiden Peck, and Lucas Leviton, and great-nieces Lauren Cox and Hannah Peck. Paul taught classical guitar at the University of Illinois and made a career shift to become a human resources manager. His musical involvement included singing with various choral groups, teaching private lessons in his home, and playing his piano and guitar for himself and for the rest of us. We will miss his love of life, of family, of travel, and especially of music. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, the ceremony will be private. A suitable memorial gathering can be planned when we can all safely gather again to celebrate Paul's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
, or to any charitable organization of your choice. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
.