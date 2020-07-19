1/1
Paul David Spears
Paul David Spears, Devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, David passed away on July 13 after suffering a major stroke. Born in Ft.Wayne, Indiana, he received his B.A. from Evansville University and started his career as a copy writer for Sears Roebuck in Chicago. From there he moved on to marketing and spent 50 years in the toy business with Mattel, Takara and ultimately his own company. David will be remembered for his calm judgment, affability, humor, love of history, theater, music and the arts. On summer evenings he and Susan could often be found at Ravinia. In the winter you might find them at the Jazz Showcase. He both enjoyed and was frustrated by the Bears and took great pleasure from picking his Fantasy Football teams. A gentleman in every sense of that word, his family benefitted from his wisdom, decency and abiding love. His beloved son Stephen predeceased him. He is survived by his adoring wife Susan, his daughter-in-law Kate and grandsons Will and Connor. He is also survived by his sister Sue, his brother-in-law Stephen and wife Leila, his niece Sara and nephews Josh, Steve and Alex. Augie the cat will sorely miss his walks with David to get the morning paper. It was a ritual they both enjoyed. A fitting celebration of David's life is deferred until after the COVID-19 concerns pass. Memories may be shared on the Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home website. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Ravinia Festival and the Chicago Botanic Garden. For more information, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
