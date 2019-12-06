Home

Paul Ulrich
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Edens United Church of Christ
5051 W. Gunnison Ave.
Chicago, IL
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Edens United Church of Christ
5051 W. Gunnison Ave.
Chicago, IL
Paul David Ulrich


1952 - 2019
Paul David Ulrich Obituary
Paul David Ulrich, 67, of Madison, WI, passed away on December 2, 2019. He was born the son of David and Ruth Ulrich in Chicago. He earned his BA in music and his Masters of Music Ed. from the University of Wisconsin. Visitation will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Edens United Church of Christ, 5051 W. Gunnison Ave., Chicago, Funeral Service to begin at 12 p.m. Paul maintained beautiful family relationships and will be laid to rest by his family at Ridgewood Cemetery. For info 847-823-5122 www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
