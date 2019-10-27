|
Paul Maynard DeBoer, age 86 of Elmhurst. Beloved best friend and devoted husband of 64 years of Dorothy DeBoer, nee Bos; loving father of Doug DeBoer, Jim (Tammy) DeBoer, Paul Mark (Kim) DeBoer, and David (Drew McLeod) DeBoer; devoted grandfather of Mitchell, Sam, and Bradley DeBoer, and Grace DeBoer McLeod; fond brother of Mary Dean Hahn, Andy (Cynthia) DeBoer, and Joan deJonge; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Paul began his career as a teller in the savings and loan industry in 1955 in Oak Park, rising to become a senior executive over an accomplished 40 year career. He gave of his professional and leadership skills in a variety of Church positions as a deacon and elder, and also as a board member of several community service organizations. Paul enjoyed a long retirement dedicated to volunteer work, travel, and devotion to his grandchildren. In addition to his steadfast love for his family, Paul will be fondly remembered for his love of a good game of bridge, a good round of golf, and a good bottle of red wine. Memorial service Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 AM at First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange, 150 S. Ashland Ave. La Grange, IL 60525. Internment private. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange or to STRAT (Strategic Christian Ministry Foundation) Strat.org are appreciated. Funeral Info www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019