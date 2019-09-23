|
Paul E. Assink, age 90, US Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband for 67 years to Dorothy, nee Sneller. Loving father of Linda Oostema (Al Bednarz), Stephen (Sue) Assink, Steve Sluis, and the late Dean (Kim) Assink. Cherished grandfather of 11. Dearest great-grandfather of 23. Fond brother of the late Henry Assink, Harold Assink and Caroline "Ruth" Veldhouse. Paul retired as an educator with over 42 years of service at Roseland Christian School and Chicago Christian High School. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Committal Service with Military Honors will take place on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL. A Memorial Service to celebrate Paul's life will follow on Thursday at 12:00 Noon at Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church, 7059 W. 127th St., Palos Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Southwest Chicago Christian School Foundation, 12001 S. Oak Park Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400.
