Paul E. Seeden
Paul E. Seeden, age 92; loving father of Scott (Francine) Seeden, Ryan Seeden and the late Darcie Seeden; cherished grandfather of Tyler, Bella, Donovan, Skylar, Giavanna, Nekko, and Rocky; dear brother of Ruth Hogrefe and the late Richard James Seeden; also many nieces and nephews, Visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22nd at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave. Darien where funeral services will be held Saturday, August 22nd at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For Funeral Info. visit www.modelldarien.com or 630-852-3595


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
