Paul E. Seeden, age 92; loving father of Scott (Francine) Seeden, Ryan Seeden and the late Darcie Seeden; cherished grandfather of Tyler, Bella, Donovan, Skylar, Giavanna, Nekko, and Rocky; dear brother of Ruth Hogrefe and the late Richard James Seeden; also many nieces and nephews, Visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22nd at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave. Darien where funeral services will be held Saturday, August 22nd at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For Funeral Info. visit www.modelldarien.com
