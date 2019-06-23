Paul Edward Walls, 70, of North Aurora, IL passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Bright Oaks of Aurora, IL. He was born January 16, 1949 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, the son of Robert and Hazel (Jones) Walls. Paul married Dorothy Sommer on May 1, 1971 in Aurora, IL. He was employed by Furnas-Siemens of West Chicago for 32 years. Paul enjoyed woodworking. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy; his two sons, Chris and Jason of North Aurora; two brothers, Larry (Karen) Walls and Jerry Walls of St. Charles, IL and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul was preceded in death by his parents. Family will be receiving guests Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway Montgomery, IL. Funeral Services will be Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their care for Paul and the Nurses and CNA's at Bright Oaks memory care unit for their love and compassion shown to Paul. Donations to the family are appreciated. For more information or guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com. 630-897-1196 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary