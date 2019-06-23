Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul E. Walls


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul E. Walls Obituary
Paul Edward Walls, 70, of North Aurora, IL passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Bright Oaks of Aurora, IL. He was born January 16, 1949 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, the son of Robert and Hazel (Jones) Walls. Paul married Dorothy Sommer on May 1, 1971 in Aurora, IL. He was employed by Furnas-Siemens of West Chicago for 32 years. Paul enjoyed woodworking. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy; his two sons, Chris and Jason of North Aurora; two brothers, Larry (Karen) Walls and Jerry Walls of St. Charles, IL and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul was preceded in death by his parents. Family will be receiving guests Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway Montgomery, IL. Funeral Services will be Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their care for Paul and the Nurses and CNA's at Bright Oaks memory care unit for their love and compassion shown to Paul. Donations to the family are appreciated. For more information or guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com. 630-897-1196
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dieterle Memorial Home
View Now