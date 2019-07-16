Paul E. Wolfe, Frankfort, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, Paul E. "Panda" Wolfe, loving husband and father of four sons, passed away at the age of 82. He was born to parents, Edward & Mary (Yeroc) Wolfe, on October 26, 1936, in Peru, IL. He attended Western Illinois University and was a US Army veteran stationed in Germany with Missile Command during the Cold War. He married Frances Pecelin in October 1967. After 35 years, Paul retired in 2001, from CNA Insurance as Vice President. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward & Mary. He is survived by his wife, Fran; his sons, Jeffrey (Tammy); Thomas; Matthew & Patrick; his grandchildren, Alexis, Danyiel and Zachary; his sister Mary Ann (Edward) Moreno; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3-9 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the funeral home chapel at 9:30 AM leaving for St. Anthony Catholic Church for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. In lieu of memorial donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019