Paul F. Iverson age 66, Dec. 23, 2018. Survived by Abigail Iverson (Ryan Graham), Christopher CFD (Angala) and Emily (Derek CFD) Brown. Grandchildren George and Maxwell Graham, Amelia, Juliana, Elliott and Jonas Iverson. Son of the late Baldus P. (the late Mary T.) Iverson. Brother of Martha (Fred) Kohnke, Julie Iverson (Betty Kollar), Mary (Russ) Brown, Marilyn (the late Stan C.P.D.) Katalinic, Joan (David) Maas, Nancy (Vince) Babich, Barbara (Mario) Escamilla, Charles Iverson, Beth Iverson – Toomey and the late David (Jan) Iverson. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired Tech Engineer for Local 130. Memorial Visitation Saturday March 16th. from 10:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 12 Noon at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Renaissance Social Services 2501 W. Washington Blvd. Suite 401 Chicago, IL. 60612. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2019