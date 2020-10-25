1/1
Paul F. Reynolds
Paul F. Reynolds, age 64, of LaGrange Park, IL; beloved husband of Marianne (nee Kemper) for 27 years; loving father of Matthew, Sam and Oliver; dear brother of thirteen and brother-in-law of six; son of Delbert and the late Jean Jacqueline Reynolds. He is remembered for his love of nature, music, golfing and fishing. Services to be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations given to American Cancer Society or Chicago Botanic Garden are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Please see the full obituary and online guestbook at HJFunerals.com. Add'l info: 708-352-6500.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
