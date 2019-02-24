Home

Dr. Paul F. Ries, 77, of Elmhurst, passed away Feb 16, 2019, and will be remembered by all who knew him as a great man with extraordinary kindness; Elmhurst College Geography Professor Emeritus; beloved husband to Linda (nee Campbell) Ries for 54 years; devoted father to Mindy, Matthew (Lora) and Nathan (Tracy); dedicated son of the late Fred & Violette (nee Steinert) Ries; brother of Bruce, Carol Bomberg & Gail Lenda, and uncle and grandfather to many nieces, nephews, & grandchildren. Memorial Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-6PM, Memorial Service 6-7PM, Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S Spring Rd, Elmhurst, IL. Read more at www.ahlgrim.com. Memorial contributions may be made by selecting the Dr. Paul F. Ries Endowed Scholarship Fund from "Area of Support" at https://www.elmhurst.edu/give or by mail to Office of Institutional Advancement, Elmhurst College, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Funeral Info 630-834-3515
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
