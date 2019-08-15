|
Paul Rozycki, age 70, was joyfully reunited with his loving parents, Ted and Eileen Rozycki, on July 31, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Paul was the beloved husband of Jan (Volatile), loving father to sons Ryan and Scott and grandfather to Brooke. Paul was the devoted brother of Tina Michaels, Greg Rozycki, Bonnie Amirante, Eleanor Rozycki, Toni (Chuck) Viviano and Colette (Marty) Lippeth. Uncle, brother-in-law and good friend to many. Son-in-law to John Volatile. Paul attended Pulaski School and Lane Tech High School in Chicago. Paul was an avid baseball fan, his favorite team for the past 60 years was the St. Louis Cardinals. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Juliana Catholic Church, 7200 Osceola, Chicago, IL. 60631. Visitation will be at 9:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019