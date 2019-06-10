Resources More Obituaries for Paul Faherty Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Faherty

Obituary Condolences Flowers Paul D. Faherty, 85, died June 5, surrounded by family. Paul was born December 12, 1933 in Boston, the eldest child of a loving family. He graduated from Boston English High School and Tufts University. He served in the United State Navy from 1956-1959. While in the Navy, he met his one great love, Clare (O'Neill) Faherty. They married in 1957, and Clare was sitting by his side as he took his last breath. After the Navy, Paul went to law school at night while working full time because he and Clare kept having babies and he needed the money. Paul was a good son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. He was generous, kind, fearless, smart, and decent. He could beat anybody in a game of Scrabble. He loved the Red Sox, summer mornings at the beach in Humarock, MA, cold beer, great books, and poetry. He was an intellectual without ever being annoying about it. After law school, Paul worked for the IRS in Washington D.C. He moved to River Forest in 1972 and spent the next 19 years at Amoco. The third act of his career was at John Marshall Law School as Director of the Center for Tax Law.Paul was committed to St. Luke Church and was ordained a Deacon by Joseph Cardinal Bernardin. Paul saw the role as a way to serve others. He had a passion for connecting St. Luke to its twin parish in Lawndale. He helped to create, and fund, a high school tuition program that sent less fortunate students to Catholic High Schools in the city which may have helped generations of families. Paul helped Vietnamese refugees relocate to the area in the 1970s. He loved those families and they loved him back. For 10 years Paul and Clare led a Book Club with inmates at Stateville Prison. Nothing brought Paul more happiness than his family, even if his parenting was a little unorthodox. He rubbed whiskey on the gums of his children when they were teething. He loved to cook, particularly meals that made an inordinate amount of dirty dishes. Before remote control, he would ask his kids to stand by the television to change the channel. At the beach, he insisted that everybody swim in the ocean every day, no matter how cold the water. It only counted if you put your head all the way under. As his children grew, he was their fiercest advocate and supporter. Most kindnesses came with the admonition to not tell anybody about it. Paul deeply mourned his daughter Maura Faherty who died in a car accident in 1984. He adored Maura and her loss was devastating. Maura's death could have been the moment when Paul lost his humanity, but instead it was when he found his. He developed a greater sense of empathy and compassion. He learned that life can be cruel and random but he also realized that strength and kindness are more powerful than the occasional cruelties of life.Paul celebrated the triumphs, great and small, of his children Paul (Mary), Teresa (Bob) Blomquist, Sally (Markus Dubber), and John (Laura.) His eleven grandchildren made him endlessly happy. Wake, Tuesday evening 6 - 8:30, at St. Luke's Church. 528 Lathrop Ave, River Forest, IL 60305. Funeral, also at St. Luke, Wednesday at 10, followed by burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Donations in Paul's name can be made to The Learning Center in North Lawndale. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.