|
|
Paul Fanning, 96; beloved husband of the late Rita nee Garrity; loving father of Joanne (Joseph) King, James, Kevin (Valerie) and the late Paul Kevin; cherished grandfather of Maureen (Jason) and Colleen King; Funeral Thursday 9:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment Private. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 PM. Retired engineer of Local #143. Please omit flowers, masses preferred. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019