Paul Francis Norris, a deeply adored son, brother, friend and uncle passed away Tuesday, February 26th. Survivors include: his loving father and stepmother; James and Marcia Norris, sisters; Anne (Greg) Trompeter, Susan (Don) O'Callaghan and Mary (Denis) Clohisy. He was a beloved uncle to 10 nieces and nephews, and a great niece and nephew. Paul was the dear son of the late Joal M. Norris. Paul's has left his friends and family with too many fun memories to count. Paul's work ethic and love of all that makes life joyful will be a legacy to his family forever. His impact will live on in ways we can never comprehend. During his remarkable life of 58 years, perhaps his favorite 37+ were spent at Lambs Farm and, most recently, at Park Ridge Care Center. Private family services will be held with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lake Forest, IL. Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Paul to Lambs Farm, www.lambsfarm.org. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary