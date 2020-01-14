|
Paul Fullmer, 85, former president of Selz/Seabolt Communications, Chicago, died Friday, January 10, 2020 in Carlsbad, CA. A University of Notre Dame graduate, Fullmer reported for the Aurora Beacon-News before joining the Lawrence H. Selz Organization. He became president & CEO of Selz/Seabolt Communications in 1980, and spent his career with the PR firm. Fullmer served in the U.S. Army Reserve, and lived in Glenview before retiring to Galena in 2002. Visit Donnellan Family Funeral Services in Skokie for full obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020