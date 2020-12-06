Of The Villages, Florida and Scandia, Minnesota passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 77. Paul was born at Fort Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina on April 28, 1943. He grew up in Oak Park, Illinois, graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin. After college, Paul served four years in the United States Marine Corps including one combat tour in Vietnam.
Paul married Gretchen Mary Muehlberg of Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1966, and moved to Scandia, Minnesota in 1970 where they started their family and raised their two sons, Bradley and Brian. He worked for 3M Company of St. Paul, Minnesota for thirty-three years in various marketing and management assignments. Paul and Gretchen eventually moved to the Villages, Florida while keeping their residence in Scandia. He was an accomplished photographer and writer, self-publishing many books, including "Letters Never Written." about his memories of Vietnam as a Marine Corps Captain. Throughout his life he was a loving husband, father and grandfather who continually gave back to the community through various volunteer activities.
He is preceded in death by parents, Paul Irvin Clark, and Jeanne Louise Garneau; sister, Jeanne Ann Clark; granddaughter, Natalie Grace Clark.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Gretchen Mary Clark; children, Bradley Clark (Ann) of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Brian Clark (Tiffaney) of Stillwater, Minnesota; grandchildren, Alexa, Wayne, Henry, Nicholas, Grace, Clara, Zachary, and Faith; brother, Robert Irvin Clark (Cindy) of the Villages Florida; sister, Mary Estelle Cudzewicz (Greg) of Mesa, Arizona; his nieces and nephew; and his loyal companion, Lucca.
A celebration of life will be planned for a future date in 2021. Donations in the name of Paul are not desired, but if you must, please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior
Fund.