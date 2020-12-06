1/1
Paul G. Clark
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of The Villages, Florida and Scandia, Minnesota passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 77. Paul was born at Fort Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina on April 28, 1943. He grew up in Oak Park, Illinois, graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin. After college, Paul served four years in the United States Marine Corps including one combat tour in Vietnam.

Paul married Gretchen Mary Muehlberg of Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1966, and moved to Scandia, Minnesota in 1970 where they started their family and raised their two sons, Bradley and Brian. He worked for 3M Company of St. Paul, Minnesota for thirty-three years in various marketing and management assignments. Paul and Gretchen eventually moved to the Villages, Florida while keeping their residence in Scandia. He was an accomplished photographer and writer, self-publishing many books, including "Letters Never Written." about his memories of Vietnam as a Marine Corps Captain. Throughout his life he was a loving husband, father and grandfather who continually gave back to the community through various volunteer activities.

He is preceded in death by parents, Paul Irvin Clark, and Jeanne Louise Garneau; sister, Jeanne Ann Clark; granddaughter, Natalie Grace Clark.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Gretchen Mary Clark; children, Bradley Clark (Ann) of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Brian Clark (Tiffaney) of Stillwater, Minnesota; grandchildren, Alexa, Wayne, Henry, Nicholas, Grace, Clara, Zachary, and Faith; brother, Robert Irvin Clark (Cindy) of the Villages Florida; sister, Mary Estelle Cudzewicz (Greg) of Mesa, Arizona; his nieces and nephew; and his loyal companion, Lucca.

A celebration of life will be planned for a future date in 2021. Donations in the name of Paul are not desired, but if you must, please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Fund.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved