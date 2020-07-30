Age 91, a longtime Frankfort resident and St. Anthony Catholic Church parishioner passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home with family by his side. Paul worked for Rheem Manufacturing Company for 37 years and completed night school for his engineering degree while supporting his young family. He retired as the Vice President of Product Development and Research Engineering. Paul was mechanically gifted and was eager to fix anything for family, friends and neighbors. He was a generous and kind person. Please remember him with unexpected acts of kindness. He is survived by his loving family: wife Elizabeth (Roulo) Daugirda of 54 years; children Diane (Thomas) Jakobs, Colette (Matthew) Ellis, and Jeanette (Gregory) Kirchner; grandchildren Matthew (Kathleen) Kirchner, Elizabeth (Nicholas) Hammetter, and Erik (Iris) Jakobs; great grandchildren, Atley, Anna, Eva, Quinn, Joseph, Olivia and Gemma; sister Maryann Motejzik; four sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Marie (Walsh) Daugirda, his parents Harry and Eleanor (Klarkowski) Daugirda, granddaughter-in-law Rachel Kirchner, five sisters-in-law, and seven brothers-in-law. A visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:45 PM, rosary at 6:45 PM. Funeral service Monday, August 3, 2020 prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:30 AM leaving for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 Sauk Trail, Frankfort IL at 10:00 AM. Sadly, due to the covid restrictions, Mass must be by invite only. Interment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
or St. Michael's School for Indians in Arizona, www.stmichaelindianschool.org
. For information contact the Kurtz Memorial Chapel at www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-806-2225.