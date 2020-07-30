1/
Paul G. Daugirda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91, a longtime Frankfort resident and St. Anthony Catholic Church parishioner passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home with family by his side. Paul worked for Rheem Manufacturing Company for 37 years and completed night school for his engineering degree while supporting his young family. He retired as the Vice President of Product Development and Research Engineering. Paul was mechanically gifted and was eager to fix anything for family, friends and neighbors. He was a generous and kind person. Please remember him with unexpected acts of kindness. He is survived by his loving family: wife Elizabeth (Roulo) Daugirda of 54 years; children Diane (Thomas) Jakobs, Colette (Matthew) Ellis, and Jeanette (Gregory) Kirchner; grandchildren Matthew (Kathleen) Kirchner, Elizabeth (Nicholas) Hammetter, and Erik (Iris) Jakobs; great grandchildren, Atley, Anna, Eva, Quinn, Joseph, Olivia and Gemma; sister Maryann Motejzik; four sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Marie (Walsh) Daugirda, his parents Harry and Eleanor (Klarkowski) Daugirda, granddaughter-in-law Rachel Kirchner, five sisters-in-law, and seven brothers-in-law. A visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:45 PM, rosary at 6:45 PM. Funeral service Monday, August 3, 2020 prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:30 AM leaving for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 Sauk Trail, Frankfort IL at 10:00 AM. Sadly, due to the covid restrictions, Mass must be by invite only. Interment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or St. Michael's School for Indians in Arizona, www.stmichaelindianschool.org. For information contact the Kurtz Memorial Chapel at www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved