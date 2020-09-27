Paul G. Fredrickson, beloved husband of the late Jean I. Fredrickson for 67 years, passed away on September 21, 2020, at the age of 95. Paul resided at the Oak Trace Retirement Center and formerly in Hinsdale, IL; Oak Brook, IL; Manitowish Waters, WI; and Green Valley, AZ. He graduated from Hinsdale High School in 1942, received his B.S.from the University of Michigan and his M.D. from the University of Chicago. Paul was in the Navy during World War II and then went on to serve as an Army doctor during the Korean conflict. After his service, Paul joined into practice with Dr. Mathias in Hinsdale. He was a loving father to Paul (Susan) Fredrickson of Etowah, NC; Gail (Alan) Edgren of Punta Gorda, FL; John Fredrickson of Aiken, SC; and Mark (Amy) Fredrickson of Raleigh, NC. In addition to his children, he is survived by 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A private graveside service was held. Memorials may be given in Paul's memory to the Hinsdale Covenant Church, 412 S. Garfield St. Hinsdale, IL 60521. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information: 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com