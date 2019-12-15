|
|
Paul G. Hoffmann, 82, of Wilmette, December 1, 2019. Husband of the late Lynda Hoffmann, nee Anderson. Loving father of Paul M. Hoffmann. Brother of Hildy Navratil. Memorial Service 11:00 am Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1235 Wilmette Avenue, Wilmette, Illinois, 60091. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WFMT, Chicago's Classical Radio Station, WFMT.Com, or WTTW\WFMT, 5400 N. St. Louis Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Interment Private. 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019