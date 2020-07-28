1/
Paul G. Konrath
1964 - 2020
Paul G. Konrath. Beloved husband of Nancy nee Panzarella; Loving son of the late Frank and the late Frieda; Dear son-in-law of the late Joseph and late Florence Panzarella; Caring brother of John (Diane), Michael, Thomas (the late Linda), Frank (Peggy), Peter (Carole); Fond brother-in-law of James (Sue) and Joseph (Denise); Devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews; Adoring great uncle of many great nieces and great nephews. Visitation Wednesday 4:00p.m. until 9:00p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home 7120 W. Belmont Avenue. Friends are asked to meet on Thursday at St. William Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00a.m. Services will conclude after Mass. Due to the current CDC regulations, limited to 50 people at a time. We respectfully ask that you promptly exit the funeral home after paying your respects, this will allow other people the same opportunity. Face masks are required.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. William Church
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
Memories & Condolences

July 27, 2020
My condolences to Nancy and family and friends. Paul was a good guy and will be remembered fondly.
Jack Franklin
Friend
July 27, 2020
Love you like a brother. You genuinely added humor and light to all the lives you touched. I expect you to be with us in our daily lives and remind us that laughter can help calm any storm. Thank you,Paul.
Jeff Kwit
Friend
