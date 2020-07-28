Paul G. Konrath. Beloved husband of Nancy nee Panzarella; Loving son of the late Frank and the late Frieda; Dear son-in-law of the late Joseph and late Florence Panzarella; Caring brother of John (Diane), Michael, Thomas (the late Linda), Frank (Peggy), Peter (Carole); Fond brother-in-law of James (Sue) and Joseph (Denise); Devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews; Adoring great uncle of many great nieces and great nephews. Visitation Wednesday 4:00p.m. until 9:00p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home 7120 W. Belmont Avenue. Friends are asked to meet on Thursday at St. William Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00a.m. Services will conclude after Mass. Due to the current CDC regulations, limited to 50 people at a time. We respectfully ask that you promptly exit the funeral home after paying your respects, this will allow other people the same opportunity. Face masks are required.