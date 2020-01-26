Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Mahalko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Gerard Mahalko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Gerard Mahalko Obituary
Paul G. Mahalko, age 59, died January 2, 2020. Cherished son of the late Ann and Alex Raymond Mahalko; dear brother of Linda (Tom) Pacha; and loving uncle of Kelli Pacha and the late Nicolas "Nick" Pacha. Paul was a beloved family member, enjoyed his career as an electrical engineer, and was an avid Bears fan. He grew up in Hillside and lived most of his adult life in Bridgeport, both in Chicagoland. Services were private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -