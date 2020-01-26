|
Paul G. Mahalko, age 59, died January 2, 2020. Cherished son of the late Ann and Alex Raymond Mahalko; dear brother of Linda (Tom) Pacha; and loving uncle of Kelli Pacha and the late Nicolas "Nick" Pacha. Paul was a beloved family member, enjoyed his career as an electrical engineer, and was an avid Bears fan. He grew up in Hillside and lived most of his adult life in Bridgeport, both in Chicagoland. Services were private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020