Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ Church of Oak Brook
501 Oak Brook Rd
Oak Brook, IL 60523
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Church of Oak Brook
501 Oak Brook Road
Oak Brook, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church of Oak Brook
501 Oak Brook Road
Oak Brook, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Gregory Carlson


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Gregory Carlson Obituary
Paul Gregory Carlson, age 73; resident of Darien, IL, and former resident of Hinsdale, IL. Loving son of the late Ernest Carl and June O. Carlson; dear brother of Kip Scot (Melissa) Carlson, Jill (James) Long and the late Carl E. (the late Leda) Carlson; dear uncle of Daniel Long, Alexandria Long and Kip Phillip Carlson; cherished nephew of Don and Virginia Reisner. Visitation Wednesday, October 2nd, 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service 11:00 AM at Christ Church of Oak Brook, 501 Oak Brook Road, (31st Street and York Rd.) Oak Brook, IL 60523. Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial to Hinsdale Humane Society, 21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale, IL 60521, or www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org appreciated. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.