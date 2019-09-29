|
Paul Gregory Carlson, age 73; resident of Darien, IL, and former resident of Hinsdale, IL. Loving son of the late Ernest Carl and June O. Carlson; dear brother of Kip Scot (Melissa) Carlson, Jill (James) Long and the late Carl E. (the late Leda) Carlson; dear uncle of Daniel Long, Alexandria Long and Kip Phillip Carlson; cherished nephew of Don and Virginia Reisner. Visitation Wednesday, October 2nd, 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service 11:00 AM at Christ Church of Oak Brook, 501 Oak Brook Road, (31st Street and York Rd.) Oak Brook, IL 60523. Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial to Hinsdale Humane Society, 21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale, IL 60521, or www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org appreciated. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019