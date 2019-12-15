|
|
Paul Guistolise, age 69, suddenly. Beloved husband of Clarice (nee Sinars). Loving brother of Philip Guistolise. Dear stepfather of Douglas (Laura) Sinars, Damon (Jennifer) Sinars and Melanie (Mark ) Sheehan. Cherished nephew of Frank Guistolise. Loving uncle of David, Michael and Lucy. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Throughout his career and life Paul was known as a caretaker of family and friends. He served as Executive Director of the Guidance Center of Elmhurst-Edwards Hospital and was active in the development of Illinois' certification of substance abuse therapists. As a an organizational consultant Paul was respected for his skill. As a clinician he was held in esteem. As a person he was deeply loved. Visitation Thursday 9-11 AM at Palos_Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Thursday 10 45 AM from the funeral home to Holy Family Villa, 12220 S. Will-Cook Rd. (Palos Park) for 11 30 AM Mass. Interement St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019