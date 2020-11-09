Paul Edward Gustafson, age 72, of Beaumont, CA and long-time resident of Buffalo Grove, IL; soulmate to Rebecca, nee Nissenson; loving father of Jay (Shelly) Gustafson, Todd (Emma) Gustafson, Sean (Diyana) Kotzin, and Jennifer (Jeffery Knipe) Kotzin; adored Poppy of Arya, Chloe, Reed, and Sydney; devoted son of the late John and the late Edna Gustafson; dear brother to the late Jim Gustafson; cherished brother-in-law of Heather (late Eddy) Patay, Allen (Charna) Nissenson, and Bobby (Bea) Nissenson. A proud member of PATCO. After a heroic battle succumbed to ALS. The graveside service will be private. Immediate family only. Donations can be made to Lurie's Children's Hospital for Autoimmune Diseases: foundation.luriechildrens.org/PaulGustafson
or the ALS Foundation, www.als.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
(847) 478-1600.