Paul Gustafson
Paul Edward Gustafson, age 72, of Beaumont, CA and long-time resident of Buffalo Grove, IL; soulmate to Rebecca, nee Nissenson; loving father of Jay (Shelly) Gustafson, Todd (Emma) Gustafson, Sean (Diyana) Kotzin, and Jennifer (Jeffery Knipe) Kotzin; adored Poppy of Arya, Chloe, Reed, and Sydney; devoted son of the late John and the late Edna Gustafson; dear brother to the late Jim Gustafson; cherished brother-in-law of Heather (late Eddy) Patay, Allen (Charna) Nissenson, and Bobby (Bea) Nissenson. A proud member of PATCO. After a heroic battle succumbed to ALS. The graveside service will be private. Immediate family only. Donations can be made to Lurie's Children's Hospital for Autoimmune Diseases: foundation.luriechildrens.org/PaulGustafson or the ALS Foundation, www.als.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
