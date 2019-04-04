Resources More Obituaries for Paul Lee Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul H. Lee Jr.

Paul H. Lee Jr. died peacefully on March 17th in Evanston, IL surrounded by his loving family. He was 87 years old. In his lifetime Paul distinguished himself as an indefatigable businessman, dedicated community leader, avid athlete and fan, but most importantly as a devoted husband to his wife, inspiring father to his five children and doting "Grampaul" to his 10 grandchildren.Born in Lafayette, Indiana, the only child of Paul Sr. (Hank) and Sue Lee, he spent the bulk of his childhood in Chicago, where he skipped kindergarten. Unbeknownst to many, Paul gave up a fledgling career as a child actor performing on radio, for the lure of sports at the local school yard due to his devotion to the Cubs and Bears. Always determined, he went out for his freshman high school basketball team at 5"2. A few years later and many inches taller, he captained the basketball team at North Park Academy and graduated at age 16. It was on to DePauw University where he became President of Sigma Chi, a football quarterback, and President of the Student Body. Paul topped his graduation year off by marrying his "Sweetheart of Sigma Chi", Suzanne Sturges, who had caught his eye in Freshman typing class. Settling in Chicago, events happened quickly. Paul was awarded a scholarship and earned his MBA from Northwestern University. This was the beginning of his long-time allegiance to the university and their athletic teams. During this time his first two daughters Celia and Lora were born in rapid succession, and he began his career in the printing business, working in sales with his father Paul Sr. His clients included Kraft Foods, Morton Salt, Johnson Products, and Alberto Culver. Over the years the Paul Lee Co. continued to grow and flourish until his retirement at age 79.In 1959, Paul, Suzy and their ever-growing family moved to Winnetka where he embarked on 50 years of active leadership with The Winnetka Community House, Winnetka Park District Board and Skokie Country Club. He was a fixture at the A.C. Nielsen Tennis Center as part of a dominating doubles team, and on numerous sports fields where he coached his sons Tom and Craig and youngest daughter Marcia in just about every sport imaginable. He even coached boys' hockey, running up and down the ice in his tennis shoes, since he really did not know how to skate!Paul also indulged his love of life, spending many gorgeous summers with his large, extended family and friends at Crystal Lake, Michigan. Once again, he was part of a legendary men's tennis doubles team at the Congregational Summer Assembly and enjoyed playing golf at Crystal Downs CC where served as both Club President and Chair of the Membership Committee. He was beloved by the community, including the friends of his children who nicknamed him "Jose". He could be seen every morning at 7am biking his six miles along the lake.His most hidden talent was his writing which he shared in many ways. He wrote hilarious skits for the Winnetka Women's Club talent shows. He would send his children engaging travelogues of the many trips he and Suzy took from China, Ireland, France, Italy, Israel, to the Rhine River. He wrote memorable letters to friends and family. His "masterpiece" was his memoirs; funny, poignant, surprising, heartfelt and revealing, offering an affecting accounting of one man's life (with the right amount of social commentary). His family enjoyed reading the remembrances with him in his later years. The memoirs will be treasured for generations.Paul is survived by his wife Suzanne of 67 years, his five children Celia Lee and husband, Michael Bofshever, of Santa Monica, CA, Lora Lee and partner Rusty Rodes, of Santa Monica CA, Thomas Lee and wife, Robin of Hinsdale, IL, Craig Lee of Sag Harbor, NY, Marcia Lee of Santa Monica, CA and 10 grandchildren as well as multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Sue Lee, Sr. and his daughter-in law, Sarah Stanton Lee.A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 2:30pm at the Winnetka Congregational Church, 725 Pine St, Winnetka, IL 60093. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Munson Healthcare Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1150 Medical Campus Drive, Traverse City MI 49684 or Geneva Foundation, 8707 Skokie Blvd., Suite 400, Skokie, IL 60077. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019