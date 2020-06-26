Paul H. Reinwald
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul H. Reinwald, age 91, of Highwood, formerly of Skokie. Beloved husband of the late Patricia, nee Hartung, for 62 years; dear father of Linda (Ray) Carlson, Paula (the late David) Mallin, Julie (Terry) Leske, and John (Sandra); loving grandfather of 14; cherished great-grandfather of 11; fond brother of Helen Dassow and the late Rosemary Naset, Grace Swanson, Rita Ann and Donald Reinwald. Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, Skokie, and Interment at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery, Niles, are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Parish, 8116 Niles Center Rd., Skokie, IL, 60077. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved