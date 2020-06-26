Paul H. Reinwald, age 91, of Highwood, formerly of Skokie. Beloved husband of the late Patricia, nee Hartung, for 62 years; dear father of Linda (Ray) Carlson, Paula (the late David) Mallin, Julie (Terry) Leske, and John (Sandra); loving grandfather of 14; cherished great-grandfather of 11; fond brother of Helen Dassow and the late Rosemary Naset, Grace Swanson, Rita Ann and Donald Reinwald. Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, Skokie, and Interment at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery, Niles, are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Parish, 8116 Niles Center Rd., Skokie, IL, 60077. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.