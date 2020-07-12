Paul passed away peacefully at his home on July 5, 2020, at the age of 86. Engineer, skier, golfer, music lover. A life-long student of science, philosophy, and religion. A man with an incredibly generous heart, and a tremendous love for his family and friends. Paul was born in Kriviy Rih, Ukraine, just a few years after his parents escaped a Siberian prison. During WWII the family was captured by Nazis, and performed forced labor in a slave labor camp. The Shylos emigrated to America in 1949, first to pick cotton in Mississippi, then finally settling in Chicago in 1950.
Paul graduated from Wells HS in Chicago where he played the tuba in the same band as Ramsey Lewis played piano. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army in the 1950s as a helicopter mechanic, then received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from IIT, followed by an MBA. Paul loved engineering. He started his career at Cook Electric in Morton Grove, which later became Northern Telecom. His early work involved designing electronics for the aerospace industry, including satellite electronics. Paul later designed central office equipment for the telephone industry that ensured voice quality on long distance calls, and managed a technical design group in his later years.
Paul stayed active after retirement, skiing 40 of the top 50 resorts in the U.S., golfing, and traveling. He especially loved spending time at his farm in Wisconsin with his nieces and their families. He is survived by his sisters Alexandra (late George) Kolomayets and Natalie Millirons; nieces Taisa (Robert) Ampulski, Tamara (Michel) Ampulski, and Megan (Dan) Hugo; great-nephews Adam, Viktor, and Aiden; great-nieces Valia and Emily; and great-great nephew Alexander Ampulski. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother and friend Victor (Sharron) Shylo and cherished nephew Anatole (Felicia) Kolomayets. Services private. Donations in Paul's memory can be given to the Northern Illinois Food Bank: https://solvehungertoday.org
