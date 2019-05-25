|
|
Paul Hansfield, age 89, of Wilmette, respected attorney, business entrepreneur, past president of Beth Emet and avid golfer; beloved husband of Barbara, nee Hasday and the late Beverly, nee Kaplan; loving father of Mindy (Robert) Kirsch, Dr. Scott (Ellen) Hansfield, Susan (Linda Krone) Hansfield, Greg (Susan) Potter, and David (Amy) Hansfield; adored Papa of Bryan (Mandy), Ricky (Laura), Jamie (David), Betsy (Brandon), Dan (Katrina), Heidi, Tommy, Jacob, Noah, Olivia, and Levi; proud great grandfather of Molly, Sam, Charlie, Zachary, Zoey, Max, and Sam; devoted son of the late Harry and the late Minnie Hansfield; cherished brother of Bernice (late Jerry) Magid and the late Morrie Hansfield; treasured friend and mentor to many. Service Sunday, 12 Noon, at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Private entombment at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the . For condolences information: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 25 to May 26, 2019