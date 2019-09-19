Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Paul J. Gilio Obituary
Paul J. Gilio, dear brother of Anthony F. (Carol) and Ann D. (the late John) Scala and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes. com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019
