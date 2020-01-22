Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:30 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Harle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Harle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. Harle Obituary
Paul J. Harle, age 70. Beloved husband of Suzanne Harle nee Hartman; loving father of Joseph (Stacy) Caputo, Lisa (Gary) Alstott, and Anthony (Jennifer) Caputo; beloved son of the late Albert (Stella) Harle nee Firek; fond grandfather of Cody, Carli, Tyler, Samantha, Taylor, Katlyn, Brian, and Brandon; great grandfather of 6; dear brother of William (Vicky) Harle and Michele (Robert) Muller; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, January 24th, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until time of Chapel Service at 3:30 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Interment will be private. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -