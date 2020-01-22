|
Paul J. Harle, age 70. Beloved husband of Suzanne Harle nee Hartman; loving father of Joseph (Stacy) Caputo, Lisa (Gary) Alstott, and Anthony (Jennifer) Caputo; beloved son of the late Albert (Stella) Harle nee Firek; fond grandfather of Cody, Carli, Tyler, Samantha, Taylor, Katlyn, Brian, and Brandon; great grandfather of 6; dear brother of William (Vicky) Harle and Michele (Robert) Muller; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, January 24th, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until time of Chapel Service at 3:30 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Interment will be private. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020