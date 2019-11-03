Home

Paul J. Krueger Obituary
Paul J. Krueger age 95, a longtime resident of Lake in the Hills, Illinois. USMC Veteran during WWII and Korean War Era, Purple Heart Recipient, Past Commander of Morton Grove Post 134 American Legion. Beloved husband of the late Irene; devoted father of Karen (Dennis) Posmer, Jane (Ernest Ehlert and the late Danny) Row, Robert (Cynthia) Krueger and the late Donna Krueger-Cokley; cherished grandfather of 8; proud great-grandfather of 14; dear brother of Mary (the late Fred) Hoppe; fond uncle of the late John Krueger. Visitation Sunday, November 10, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin. Family & friends to gather on Monday, November 11, from 10:00 am until time of an 11:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 111 S. Hubbard St., Algonquin. Interment will follow with Military Funeral Honors at Algonquin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VITAS Hospice or the Honor Flight Network for Veterans. Service Info: (847) 458-1700 or

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
