Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
Resources
Paul J. Meador


1929 - 2019
Paul J. Meador Obituary
Paul J. Meador, age 89, August 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty; Loving father of James (Debra), Allan (Beverly) and David (Donna) Meador; cherished grandfather of James J., Nicole and Melissa. Funeral Monday 10 a.m. in Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Road; Forest Park, IL. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Visitation Sunday 3p.m. to 8p.m.

Mr. Meador was known as the "Mayor of Oak St. Beach", a former body builder who achieved the following: former Mr. Chicago, Mr. Illinois and a runner up in Mr. America.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawnchicago.com for the Meador family. (708) 442-8500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
