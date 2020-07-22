1/
Paul J. Oberlin
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, July 17, 2020, Paul J. Oberlin, loving husband and father of three passed away in his sleep at the age of 66.

Paul was born on March 10, 1954 in Evanston, IL to W. Paul and Maryclaire Oberlin. He attended St. Francis Xavier grade school, Loyola Academy, and received a degree in psychology from Tulane University. Paul began a career in sales with his father and brothers at their family owned company, working for over 40 years in the toy industry. He married Mary Carol (Donahue) on August 5, 1989 raising three children in Wilmette, IL. He was an active member of the St. Francis Xavier parish and the Palisades Park community in Covert, MI. Paul's passion for life manifested in his endless generosity and love for his family and friends. His gentle nature and easy smile lit up every room at every occasion.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents W. Paul and Maryclaire. He is survived by his wife Mary Carol; his children Brian, Brigid, and Dillon; his brothers Dana (Katie), Jack (Cindy), Bob (Sherry), Glenn (Mary Kay); his sisters Jane (John) Mason and Julie (Ted) Heldring; and 49 nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Francis Xavier Endowment Fund, 524 9th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091 or The Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607.

The Mass will be live streamed, and it can be found on YouTube (www.youtube.com) by searching Saints JFX on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

A memorial service will be held once it is determined to be completely safe to gather.

Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Live streamed - Youtube.com - search Saints JFX
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved