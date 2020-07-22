On Friday, July 17, 2020, Paul J. Oberlin, loving husband and father of three passed away in his sleep at the age of 66.
Paul was born on March 10, 1954 in Evanston, IL to W. Paul and Maryclaire Oberlin. He attended St. Francis Xavier grade school, Loyola Academy, and received a degree in psychology from Tulane University. Paul began a career in sales with his father and brothers at their family owned company, working for over 40 years in the toy industry. He married Mary Carol (Donahue) on August 5, 1989 raising three children in Wilmette, IL. He was an active member of the St. Francis Xavier parish and the Palisades Park community in Covert, MI. Paul's passion for life manifested in his endless generosity and love for his family and friends. His gentle nature and easy smile lit up every room at every occasion.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents W. Paul and Maryclaire. He is survived by his wife Mary Carol; his children Brian, Brigid, and Dillon; his brothers Dana (Katie), Jack (Cindy), Bob (Sherry), Glenn (Mary Kay); his sisters Jane (John) Mason and Julie (Ted) Heldring; and 49 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Francis Xavier Endowment Fund, 524 9th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091 or The Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607.
The Mass will be live streamed, and it can be found on YouTube (www.youtube.com
) by searching Saints JFX on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
A memorial service will be held once it is determined to be completely safe to gather.
Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
