Paul J. Plomb, 82, of Winfield, IL and Crescent Lake, WI. Beloved husband of Catherine nee England; loving father of Cindy (Hugh Campbell) Bayer, Daniel (Marie) Plomb, Patricia (Peter Novicki) Plomb and Peter (Julie) Plomb; cherished grandfather of Jeremiah, Sean (Kit) and Lucas Bayer, Samantha and Tanner Plomb and Zackary, Ethan and Delaney Doell; he will be missed by his dog Beau. Paul served in the Illinois National Guard for 6 years and was a Life Member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. He loved the outdoors and was an avid Muskie fisherman. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019. Services 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the America , 208 S. LaSalle St., Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60674 or , 55 E. Monroe St., Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019