|
|
Paul J. Stahr, 81, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Susan M. nee Keefer; loving father of Thomas (Julie), Lisa (David) Woodman, Meg Stahr Aguilera and the late Bob; cherished grandfather of Jensen and Jason Stahr, Kyle, Samantha and Madeleine Woodman and Benjamin, Ana Sophia Aguilera; brother of Richard (Marilyn). Paul was formerly with Continental Bank and PNC Financial. He was an active Alum of Loras College, an avid golfer and a member of the Honor Club at Cantigny. He received great support and care from the staff and trainers in the Wellness Center at Good Samaritan Hospital. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019. Prayers 9:15 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the funeral home going to Ascension of Our Lord Church, 1S314 Summit, Oakbrook Terrace. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the American Parkinson Disease Association, Midwest Chapter, 1800 N. Main Street, Suite 2215, Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019