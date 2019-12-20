Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Interment
Following Services
Maryhill Cemetery
Niles, IL
Paul J. Stolfi Obituary
Paul J. Stolfi; beloved son of the late Joseph and the late Theresa nee Thielsen; loving brother of Joseph (Pat), Anne Marie (Bill) Iselin and the late James (Audrey); cherished uncle of Joanne (David) Pesavento and James (Carrie) Stolfi; great uncle of Sean and Ryan Stolfi; best friend of John Flakus.

Visitation Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Monday, December 23, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Robert Bellarmine Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019
