Paul K. Remias

Paul K. Remias Obituary
Paul K. Remias III, age 74, of Ingleside. Loving husband of Sheila Miller for 23 years. Loving father of Amy (John) Loesch, Paul Remias IV and Theodore Remias. Loving grandfather of John, Samantha, Travis and Ryann. Great-grandfather of John "JP". Services Private. In lieu of flowers donations in Paul's honor to Heartland Animal Shelter, at heartlandanimalshelter.org, Orphans of the Storm at orphansofthestorm.org or PAWS Chicago at pawschicago.org are appreciated.For additional information 847.537.6600 or www.funerals.pro
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019
