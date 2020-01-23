|
|
Paul L. Jasper, age 94, WWII Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Lois (2018). Loving father of Steven (Janis) Jasper, Nancy (Stefan) Borges and Judy (Marc) Congrave; grandfather of Richard (Marina) Borges, Christina (Keith) Wojewnik, Thomas (Emily) Borges, Chenin (Joe) Rude and Erin (Paul) Wallis; great-grandfather of Elliott, Logan, Marielle, Anthony, Briella and Rebecca. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL, where a funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Interment and Military Honors will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Memorial gifts may be directed to B.R. Ryall YMCA, 49 Deicke Dr., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Information and guest book at hultgrenfh.com or 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020